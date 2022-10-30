Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena gushes over electrifying display by his charges

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns newly-appointed coach Rulani Mokwena has attributed his side's recent consistency in the league to great camaraderie among the players, as they claimed victory over Royal AM on Saturday evening, their sixth win in a row. "It's just all down to teamwork, no one is bigger than this football club so we keep trying to serve it. When you're servants, you forget about yourself and the results and that's what we try to do," Rulani said.

"We as the technical team, we live, eat and breathe this game and we try to do the best that we humanly can to make it possible for the club to achieve its objectives. " The absence of some of The Brazilians’ most potent attackers, has forced the hand of Mokwena and his technical team to hand an opportunity to 21-year-old academy graduate Cassius Mailula in recent weeks.

Mailula has repaid their confidence in him with exceptional performances in his last three games, notching up six goal involvements in that same period, lighting up the Sundowns frontline. Mokwema has outlined the psychological and tactical elements that will aid the youngster's development moving forward.

"The most important thing now for him is great humility and he shouldn't push the name too much, but rather push his contributions to the team," Rulani explained. "He's doing exceptionally well in a very good moment for us, we don't talk about the players we are missing but we are missing almost our entire frontline. So for us to give a young boy like Cassius an opportunity doesn't only bode well for Sundowns, but for South African football." "We haven't seen a player like Cassius in a while, someone who is just as good with his right as he is with his left, but we still have to work on his build-up play and movements which is something we have to help him with as coaches."

