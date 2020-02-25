Mamelodi Sundowns' dream of quadruple continues in Nedbank Cup









Mamelodi Sundowns were drawn against Highlands Park in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup this evening in Randburg. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix Mamelodi Sundowns dream of capturing the quadruple is still alive but the road to greatness won't be easy. The quadruple won't come on a silver platter, the Brazilians will have to work diligently for it as they will face tricky encounters in their road to glory. Sundowns were drawn against Highlands Park in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup this evening in Randburg. Masandawana coach, Pitso Mosimane acknowledged that they won't find it easy against the Lions of the North. "It is forever going to be a difficult game. They are a tough team. Hard tackling team. You need to be in a good physical condition and in a good shape. You need to go 120 minutes against Highlands Park. They are even more difficult at home, " Mosimane stated following the draw at the SuperSport studios.

In the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League, the Absa Premiership champions were pitted against Egyptian giants, Al Ahly.

Sundowns have already won the Telkom Knockout trophy and are still in the race for Absa Premiership honours.

"Makhulong is not a nice place to go. Not too many people come with victory there. But it is the draw. It is the way, it is. You got to accept that you are going to Tembisa. They are a strong team, they've just won a big game now in the Nedbank Cup (against Kaizer Chiefs). We've got to be mentally ready. It is going to be a very physical game, " he added.

Sundowns are four points behind the log leaders, Kaizer Chiefs. The Brazilians have acquired 41 points after 20 games while Amakhosi at the summit of the table with 45 points. Sundowns still have to face Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on their way to glory.

"They've got good players. The likes of Peter Shalulile and Lindokuhle Mbatha. Mbatha is on form. We've got to make sure that we are rested going in to that game. I hope that we don't have a heavy program going in to that game because that match is going to take a lot on our body. It is a draw, you got to honour it." Mosimane elaborated.

