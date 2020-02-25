Mamelodi Sundowns dream of capturing the quadruple is still alive but the road to greatness won't be easy.
The quadruple won't come on a silver platter, the Brazilians will have to work diligently for it as they will face tricky encounters in their road to glory.
Sundowns were drawn against Highlands Park in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup this evening in Randburg.
Masandawana coach, Pitso Mosimane acknowledged that they won't find it easy against the Lions of the North.
"It is forever going to be a difficult game. They are a tough team. Hard tackling team. You need to be in a good physical condition and in a good shape. You need to go 120 minutes against Highlands Park. They are even more difficult at home, " Mosimane stated following the draw at the SuperSport studios.