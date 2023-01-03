Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Mamelodi Sundowns eye another Soweto giant scalp, fresh from Orlando Pirates conquest

Cassius Mailula of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates scoring against Orlando Pirates. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Published 30m ago

Cape Town - After defeating Orlando Pirates a few days ago, log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns are eyeing another Soweto scalp when they go head-to-head with Swallows FC in a DStv Premiership match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm kick-off).

Sundowns were in fine form against Pirates and two players were outstanding in the side's 2-0 triumph. Mothobi Mvala produced a Man of the Match performance in the heart of the Sundowns defence and he scored a goal and will be looking for a repeat performance against Swallows.

The other goal was scored by the impressive Cassius Mailula, who joined the fray as a substitute. It was his fourth goal of the season and he is shaping up as a player who could be a worthy replacement for striker Peter Shalulile, who may need some time to regain full fitness.

This time he is likely to land a berth in the starting line-up and lead the Sundowns attack.

Swallows were edged 1-0 by the high-flying Richards Bay and their performance was worth at least a point in this clash. Swallows showed some improvement under the guidance of veteran tactician Ernst Middendorp.

Rhulani Mokwena, the Sundowns coach, is anticipating a difficult match against a wounded Swallows side.

"Middendorp is a very good coach and one that I have huge respect for. I have learned a lot from him," said Mokwena. "He is someone that for sure wants to beat us.

"But we have to recover well, and we know that it will be a very difficult game against Swallows mainly because of the leadership of Ernst Middendorp.

"However, I also don't want to take away the incredible job done by Musa Nyatama in the interim. He is an incredible prospect as a coach. He is going to be one of the best in this country."

@Herman_Gibbs

