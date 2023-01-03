Cape Town - After defeating Orlando Pirates a few days ago, log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns are eyeing another Soweto scalp when they go head-to-head with Swallows FC in a DStv Premiership match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm kick-off). Sundowns were in fine form against Pirates and two players were outstanding in the side's 2-0 triumph. Mothobi Mvala produced a Man of the Match performance in the heart of the Sundowns defence and he scored a goal and will be looking for a repeat performance against Swallows.

Story continues below Advertisement

The other goal was scored by the impressive Cassius Mailula, who joined the fray as a substitute. It was his fourth goal of the season and he is shaping up as a player who could be a worthy replacement for striker Peter Shalulile, who may need some time to regain full fitness. This time he is likely to land a berth in the starting line-up and lead the Sundowns attack. Swallows were edged 1-0 by the high-flying Richards Bay and their performance was worth at least a point in this clash. Swallows showed some improvement under the guidance of veteran tactician Ernst Middendorp.

Preparations underway for our first game of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣!#Sundowns #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/EkRGLrpHTn — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) January 2, 2023 Rhulani Mokwena, the Sundowns coach, is anticipating a difficult match against a wounded Swallows side. "Middendorp is a very good coach and one that I have huge respect for. I have learned a lot from him," said Mokwena. "He is someone that for sure wants to beat us. "But we have to recover well, and we know that it will be a very difficult game against Swallows mainly because of the leadership of Ernst Middendorp.

Story continues below Advertisement