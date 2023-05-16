Mamelodi Sundowns forced to settle for a point against relegation-haunted Maritzburg

Cape Town — Champions Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-all draw by relegation-haunted Maritzburg United in Tuesday evening's DStv Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Desperate Maritzburg, fighting for survival, salvaged a late second-half goal to share the spoils. The resultant match point allowed Maritzburg (14th place) to move above Chippa United (16th) and Marumo Gallants (15th) at the foot end of the standings.

Maritzburg will now have to wait until the end of Saturday's matches to find out if Chippa (16th) and Gallants (15th) can improve their positions by picking up one or more points. Because of their CAF Champions League semi-final second-leg commitments against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday, Sundowns made nine changes to the team. Only Marcelo Allende and Neo Maema who played in Morocco last weekend, were included in the starting XI. Both players were red-carded and will not be eligible to play on Saturday.

Maritzburg kept faith with the team that surprisingly defeated Stellenbosch last weekend. Given their desperate plight, Maritzburg showed a great sense of urgency in the opening stages. They launched several past-paced attacks into the opposition half, but their over-eagerness allowed Sundowns turn-over opportunities. Maritzburg's pressure forced the first corner 10 minutes into the match, but Sundowns cleared the set piece to aver danger.

Ten minutes later, Maritzburg came within a whisker of scoring. However, Sundowns fullback made a timely clearance after Maritzburg striker Amadou Soukouna rounded Ugandan goalkeeper Denis and tried to score from an acute angle. A few minutes later, Sundowns scored against the run of play after Maritzburg was dispossessed in their half. After fine inter-play via crisp passing, Amethyst 'Surprise' Ralani, enjoying his first start this season, rounded off to open the score in the match.

Sundowns' slender lead remained intact by the time referee Masixole Bambiso sounded the halftime whistle. Two minutes into the second half, Maritzburg forced a corner and came close to scoring after the ball struck the crossbar. Maritzburg substitute, Venezuelan José Alí Meza scored the equaliser in the 71st minute and for the first time in weeks, the team moved up to 14th place, with 30 points.