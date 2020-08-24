Mamelodi Sundowns’ league title hopes glow red hot again after Golden Arrows win

CAPE TOWN - Mamelodi Sundowns burgled a late 1-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows and in the process kept their Premiership hopes alive in Monday evening's Absa Premiership clash at the Dobsonville Stadium. It was a gutsy performance by Arrows who seemed to have done enough to secure a goalless until a rare defensive error in the 90th minute allowed Sundowns to snatch the winner. It was Sundowns' first post-lockdown league win and now find themselves three points adrift of log-leaders Kaizer Chiefs. Sundowns came into the match on a four-game winless streak in league competition. Arrows are now still winless since play re-started in the 'bio-bubble' and will remain in 11th position. Arrows started on an enterprising note with a few spirited runs deep into opposition territory, but their hesitancy in the firing zone allowed Sundowns to deal with the threat promptly.

Sundowns appeared to be sitting back, and once they absorbed the early pressure, they weighed in with few penetrative attacks down their left channel.

Their midfield dictated play but were often guilty of overdoing the short passing game near the fringes of the opposition's penalty area.

Sundowns managed a 4-0 first-half corner count, but on the half-hour mark, the third set-piece produced their best scoring attempt. Central defender Rivaldo Coetzee outjumped the Arrows defence, and his deft header was cleared splendidly by Arrows' keeper Sifiso Mlungwana.

After a goalless opening stanza, both sides showed a greater sense of urgency, and in the opening seven minutes of the second half, there were gilt-edged scoring chances for both teams.

Both sides were able to enjoy a host attacks at irregular intervals without setting up real scoring chances, and after 70 minutes play, the prospect of a goalless result loomed large.

With time running out, Arrows started committing more players to attacking roles, and that allowed Sundowns more freedom deep inside the opposition half.

However, Arrows stepped up their efforts on defence and weighed in relentlessly with first-time tackles to keep their lines intact, until the last minute of the match when Sundowns substitute Themba Zwane scored the all-important goal that saw his side's championship glowing red hot.

@Herman_Gibbs