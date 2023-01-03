Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Mamelodi Sundowns made to sweat but secure victory against Swallows FC

Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Srydom Wambi of Swallows during their DStv Premiership encounter. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Srydom Wambi of Swallows during their DStv Premiership encounter. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - A five-minute blitz saw Mamelodi Sundowns score twice in quick succession as they were made to sweat for a 2-0 victory over Swallows FC at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Neo Maema broke the Swallows defence with a well-taken strike in the 63rd minute as he fired past Thakasani Mbanjwa after receiving the ball just inside the opposition's penalty area.

Story continues below Advertisement

And a few moments later, Themba Zwane made it two, with a good finishing after combining beautifully with youngster Cassius Mailula on the edge of the box.

Sundowns' latest victory sees them grab their eighth league win in a row, extending their gap on the top of the DStv premiership to seven points once again.

The Brazilians went into the encounter knowing that city rivals SuperSport United had won earlier in the day and closed the gap to just four points at the top of the standings.

More on this

For Swallows FC's new head coach Ernst Midddendorp, it was a case of setting up not to be beaten and perhaps sneaking a point away at the defending champions, in a bid to avoid more problems at the bottom end of the table.

Meanwhile, Sundowns Head Coach Rulani Mokwena cut a frustrated figure for the majority of the match as they struggled to breakdown a disciplined and resilient Dube Birds side.

The visitors were made to rue their missed chances as they lost their composure in front of goal after working up great opportunities through free-kicks and corners, Ronwen Williams denying them more than once.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the day's other encounters, Sekhukhune United began their climb away from the relegation zone with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Marumo Gallants at the Peter Mokaba stadium. Royal AM and TS Galaxy could not be separated at the Chatsworth stadium, and played out to goalless draw.

@SmisoScribe

Related Topics:

Swallows FCMamelodi SundownsDStv PremiershipPSLSoccer

Share