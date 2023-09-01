As “lucky” as he believes Kaizer Chiefs are – and his belief that “God must be a Kaizer Chiefs supporter” – you can bet on Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena to lead his side on to the FNB Stadium pitch against Amakhosi tomorrow confident he will emerge victorious. The Brazilians visit Chiefs for the first leg of their MTN8 semi-final (kick-off 3pm) at the world famous Nasrec arena as favourites after their DStv Premiership success over their arch-rivals.

And while Mokwena said yesterday that not much should be read into that win at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, such has been his team’s form this season so far that he has every reason to be cock-a-hoop. Sundowns have won all six of their league matches, the only side yet to drop points, and were victorious against Moroka Swallows in the quarter-finals of the season-opening tournament. They have looked meaner than they were last season, with new signing from Brazil, Lucas Ribeiro Costa, showing just why he was brought down south from Belgium – where he used to play for Beveren.

Now keen to win a knock-out trophy that has eluded them for a few seasons despite their dominance in the league, expect Sundowns to be at their best as they look to render the tie a no-contest ahead of the second leg at home. “It’s going to be a very interesting game ... two very good sides in good moments in the early part of the season. We have to play it as a once-off and try to get the result that gives us the possibility to approach the second leg with confidence,” Mokwena said yesterday. “But the mentality for us this season is to prepare as well as we can and to try and win every single match.”

They have already done that, and on the strength of all their performances, there is every reason to install Mokwena’s team favourites for this match. He believes, though, that Chiefs have had some good performances against AmaZulu and “a very good” Stellenbosch FC team and will not be lambs to the slaughter against the country’s most dominant outfit. And as such Mokwena says, they are going to have “a very difficult match”.

And then there’s the fact that they are playing a Chiefs side that Mokwena believes are “lucky” and historically enjoys God’s favour, the fact that they are going on an uncharacteristic eight-year trophy drought notwithstanding. “They really have some form of direct line with the heavens – that’s the profile of the team that we are playing against on Saturday. “As a kid that grew up in Orlando West, I know, having experienced many games of Chiefs against Pirates first-hand and I know and would understand the feeling in the township when Chiefs won.