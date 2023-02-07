Mamelodi Sundowns send Richards Bay packing in Nedbank Cup five-goal thriller

Cape Town — Mamelodi Sundowns roared a championship challenge after they sent Richards Bay packing with a 3-2 victory in their Nedbank Cup round of 32 match against Richards Bay at Loftus Versfeld in Tshwane. It was a dominant performance by Sundowns, and the end result was never in doubt from the opening centre when they wasted no time in imposing themselves majestically on proceedings.

Sundowns sent out a vastly changed line-up, and only Sphelele Mkhulise, Mothobi Mvala and Peter Shalulile maintained their starting berths from the team that defeated Orlando Pirates last Saturday. As expected Sundowns, who are on an amazing 15-match winning run in the DStv Premiership, had it all their own way from the opening whistle. Sundowns produced some free-flowing movements that often took play deep into the opposition half. The Richards Bay defence worked their socks off to keep their defence intact.

In the 11th minute, Sundowns' pressure took its toll when Namibian striker Peter Shalulile opened the scoring with a deft chip from an acute angle after running down a feed from Lesedi Kapinga. His first scoring attempt was blocked, and when the Richards Bay defence failed to clear, they were punished. Nine minutes later, Shalulile came close to scoring but Salim Magoola, Richards Bay's Uganda goalkeeper saved well. Shalulile came close on two further occasions in the first half, and Magoola repeated his heroics twice in quick succession in the dying stages of the first half. On the half-hour mark, Richards Bay staged a break-out which saw striker Sakhile Hlongwa tearaway deep into the Sundowns half. After he darted into the penalty area

Denis Onyango, Sundowns' Ugandan goalkeeper, lunged at the ball. Hlongwa took an evasive dive even before Onyango made contact and referee Jelly Chavane awarded Richards Bay a penalty. Nkanyiso Zungu, former Orlando Pirates midfielder, produced a cracking shot which thundered off the underside of the crossbar and Richards Bay were level pegging (1-1). The scoreline remained unchanged by the time the teams returned to the dressing rooms for the halftime break.

It was all Sundowns when second-half play started and a minute later Sundowns regained the lead after a set-piece play. Sipho Mbule's corner kick was well met by Mosa Lebusa, who outjumped two defenders and flicked the ball into the far corner of the net. The crowd were still applauding the effort when Sundowns went 3-1 ahead after Shalulile bagged his second goal after he was sent clear by Lesedi Kapinga. In the dying minutes, Richards Bay pulled one back thanks to a long-range strike by Lesotho international Katleho Makateng (3-2).

Meanwhile, Marumo Gallants, last season’s Nedbank Cup runners-up, defeated Magesi FC 3-1 at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, also on Tuesday evening. The match was decided as a contest by halftime after Gallants romped ahead 3-0 after goals by Letsie Koapeng (27th penalty), Judas Moseamedi (45) and Tebogo Thangwane (45 + 1). In the second half, Magesi pulled one back on the hour mark thanks to a strike by Kagiso Selemela (3-1).