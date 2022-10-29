Mamelodi Sundowns show their class, extend Premiership lead in Royal AM victory

Durban - Mamelodi Sundowns brushed aside Royal AM 3-0 and extended their gap atop of the DStv Premiership log to six points at the Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday evening. The Brazilians ensured that they head into the World Cup break at the summit of the standings while handing Royal AM their second defeat in their last three matches.

Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema got things underway for the visitors as he broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time with his second goal of the season. The 26-year-old Maema capitalised after good work from the Brazilians’ star youngster Cassius Mailula, who did well to compose himself in the Royal AM box and set up Maema, who then curled his effort into the top corner. Mailula grabbed one of his own in the dying minutes of the game as he pounced on a rebounded shot in the 86th minute.

The 21-year-old grabbed his second goal in as many games when he reacted first after Teboho Mokoena’s shot was parried into his path and he obliged, tapping in from close range.

Second-half substitute Brandon Ralani sealed the victory for the visitors as he slipped to score a third for Sundowns off a Gaston Sirino assist. Thwihli Thwahla didn’t exactly let Sundowns have things their own way, as they created the better opportunities in the opening quarter of the match and perhaps should've taken the lead through Lesvin Stoffels. The Brazilians, however, have shown their resistance and quality on a number of occasions over the years and they did the same in this encounter, weathering an early storm before asserting their dominance for the majority of the match.