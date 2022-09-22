Mamelodi Sundowns sign Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil

Boutouil had already penned a three-year deal (with an option to extend with a further two) that is estimated to be around R7-million but his inclusion has been delayed subject to a work permit.

The Moroccan joins a long list of high profile players that arrived at Chloorkop this season following the likes of Ronwen Williams, Bongani Zungu, Sipho Mbule, Marcelo Allende, Abubeker Nasir and Terrence Mashego.

The towering central defender is said to fit the profile of a Sundowns player as his technical ability, anticipation and aggressive nature make him one of the best defenders in Africa.

Boutouil becomes the Brazilians’ sixth signing of the campaign but the first ever Moroccan to ply their trade on South African soil.

Sundown co-coach Rulani Mokwena had made no secret of the club's desire to cast their net as far as they can in order to bring in the best players possible as they seek to once again conquer the continent.