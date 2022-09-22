Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, September 22, 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns sign Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil

DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have secured the services of Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil on a three-year-contract. Photo: BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns announced Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil as the club's latest signing, from Botola Pro side SCC Mohammedia, on Thursday afternoon.

Boutouil had already penned a three-year deal (with an option to extend with a further two) that is estimated to be around R7-million but his inclusion has been delayed subject to a work permit.

The Moroccan joins a long list of high profile players that arrived at Chloorkop this season following the likes of Ronwen Williams, Bongani Zungu, Sipho Mbule, Marcelo Allende, Abubeker Nasir and Terrence Mashego.

The towering central defender is said to fit the profile of a Sundowns player as his technical ability, anticipation and aggressive nature make him one of the best defenders in Africa.

Boutouil becomes the Brazilians’ sixth signing of the campaign but the first ever Moroccan to ply their trade on South African soil.

Sundown co-coach Rulani Mokwena had made no secret of the club's desire to cast their net as far as they can in order to bring in the best players possible as they seek to once again conquer the continent.

The Brazilians have had a shaky start to the DStv premiership, suffering two defeats in their opening eight matches, that's one less than what they suffered the whole of the previous season.

The defending champions will hope Boutouil can forge partnership with Rushine De Reuck as they look to continue their dominance over domestic football.

@ScribeSmiso

IOL Sport

