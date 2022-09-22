Mamelodi Sundowns sign Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns announced Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil as the club's latest signing, from Botola Pro side SCC Mohammedia, on Thursday afternoon.
Boutouil had already penned a three-year deal (with an option to extend with a further two) that is estimated to be around R7-million but his inclusion has been delayed subject to a work permit.
The Moroccan joins a long list of high profile players that arrived at Chloorkop this season following the likes of Ronwen Williams, Bongani Zungu, Sipho Mbule, Marcelo Allende, Abubeker Nasir and Terrence Mashego.
𝘼𝙗𝙙𝙚𝙡𝙢𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙖𝙞𝙢 𝘽𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙤𝙪𝙞𝙡 𝙄𝙨 𝙔𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙬
The first Moroccan player to play in the PSL! 🇲🇦
Welcome our new defensive rock, 𝘼𝙗𝙙𝙚𝙡𝙢𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙖𝙞𝙢 𝘽𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙤𝙪𝙞𝙡! 🙌#Sundowns #WelcomeBoutouil pic.twitter.com/CSEC6KwEfX
The towering central defender is said to fit the profile of a Sundowns player as his technical ability, anticipation and aggressive nature make him one of the best defenders in Africa.
Boutouil becomes the Brazilians’ sixth signing of the campaign but the first ever Moroccan to ply their trade on South African soil.
Sundown co-coach Rulani Mokwena had made no secret of the club's desire to cast their net as far as they can in order to bring in the best players possible as they seek to once again conquer the continent.
From Morocco ➡️ South Africa with continental aspirations!🌍
Moroccan defender 𝘼𝙗𝙙𝙚𝙡𝙢𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙖𝙞𝙢 𝘽𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙤𝙪𝙞𝙡 has joined the Yellow Nation on a 5-year deal!
📲 https://t.co/vbx9DDAtKU#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/qq3UTS4B0X
The Brazilians have had a shaky start to the DStv premiership, suffering two defeats in their opening eight matches, that's one less than what they suffered the whole of the previous season.
The defending champions will hope Boutouil can forge partnership with Rushine De Reuck as they look to continue their dominance over domestic football.
