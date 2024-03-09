Mamelodi Sundowns stretch lead at the top of the league with win over Chippa United

Reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns stretched their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership after a 2-0 win over Chippa United on Saturday night. Despite the low-scoring game, it was pretty much one-way traffic as Sundowns barely got out of second gear as they sealed a routine win against the team from Gqeberha.

Teboho Mokoena opened the scoring in the ninth minute for the champions, while Tashreeq Matthews rounded things off in the 85th minute to kill off the game. That was Matthews’ first ever goal for the club since moving from Swedish club IK Sirius. Even though it was only 1-0 for much of the game, Chippa were never really in the game, with Ronwen Williams not having much to do on the night.

Sundowns have now gone 41 games without losing in the league, and a seventh consecutive title win is looking more and more like a foregone conclusion for Rhulani Mokwena’s men. Elsewhere on Saturday evening, Richards Bay and TS Galaxy had to settle for a point each from their stalemate at the King Zwelethini Stadium in Durban. Earlier on Saturday, the Cape derby between Stellenbosch FC and Cape Town Spurs ended in a 1-all draw.

Asenele Velebayi put Ernst Middendorp’s Urban Warriors in front on the stroke of half time, while Iqraam Rayners equalised after the break for Stellies. Cape Town Spurs have now gone four games without losing, and the league’s bottom side are starting to get the results as they bid to escape from the relegation zone.