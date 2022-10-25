Mamelodi Sundowns take out MTN8 frustrations on hapless Maritzburg United

Cape Town — Log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns bounced back from their MTN8 disappointment like true champions as they hammered hapless Maritzburg United 5-0 in their midweek DStv Premiership clash at the Harry Gwala Stadium, in Pietermaritzburg.
There was no sign of a team still smarting from their stinging 3-0 MTN8 defeat at the hands of Orlando Pirates over the weekend. Instead, it was a transformed side with new head coach Rulani Mokwena at the helm and senior coach Steve Komphela orchestrating the pre-match warm-up drills.
The Team of Choice were on the back foot from the opening whistle. At the end of the first half, the match was already decided as a contest since Sundowns held a commanding 3-0 lead.
The goalscorers were Haashim Domingo (26th minute), Thapelo Morena (29) and Cassius Mailula who was enjoying his first appearance in a starting XI this season.
In the second half, Sundowns continued to enjoy a vice-like grip on the match and created loads of scoring opportunities. However, only Domingo (67) and Mailula (76) managed to add to the score.
On Friday evening, Maritzburg return to the Harry Gwala Stadium to host Golden Arrows in a KZN Premiership derby.
On Saturday, Sundowns return to KZN for a clash against Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium.
