Mamelodi Sundowns unveil Bongani Zungu as new signing

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns unveiled Bongani Zungu as the club's latest signing in front of a packed Loftus Versfeld stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Zungu rejoins the Brazilians after stints in France, Portugal and Scotland. He has turned out for the likes of Rangers in the Scottish League, Vitoria Guimaraes in the Portuguese first division and Amiens SC in the French Ligue 1.
The 29 year old midfielder made 68 appearances for Sundowns before his move abroad, managing two goals and seven assists in a successful period that included a Telkom Knockout medal and two league titles.
𝘡𝘜𝘕𝘎𝘜 𝘐𝘚 𝘠𝘌𝘓𝘓𝘖𝘞 𝘼𝙂𝘼𝙄𝙉 🟡— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 13, 2022
Masandawana, it's time to welcome Bongani Zungu! 🇿🇦
We've got some unfinished business 👆#Sundowns #WelcomeZungu pic.twitter.com/aQ4zmtZpST
Dejected Orlando Pirates look to bounce back against Chippa United
Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs have own little sprint race during league marathon
Pirates aim to keep the unbeaten run going at Orlando on Sunday
Maritzburg United and Swallows FC share the points after stalemate
Gallants and Arrows look for first win, Usuthu and Cape Town City clash
Kaizer Chiefs part ways with defender Sibusiso Mabiliso
“Ben 10”, as he is affectionately known, will add onto an already formidable and star-studded Sundowns midfield that features the likes Andile Jali, Teboho Mokoena and Haashim Domingo.
Zungu has always been vocal about his desired destination if he were to return to South African shores, including dismissing any possibilities of him landing at Kaizer Chiefs, as rumours continued to mount.
Sundowns continue to bolster their squad as they prepare for yet another gruelling season where they might participate in more than 50 games with their continental journey expected to go deep in the knockout stages.
Zungu becomes the club's sixth signing following the acquisition of Ethiopian Abubeker Nasir, Chilean international Marcelo Allende, Ronwen Williams, Sipho Mbule and powerhouse Moroccan centre-back Abdelmounaim Boutouil.
IOL Sport