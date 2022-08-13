Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns unveil Bongani Zungu as new signing

Midfielder Bongani Zungu in action for Bafana Bafana

FILE - Midfielder Bongani Zungu in action for Bafana Bafana. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns unveiled Bongani Zungu as the club's latest signing in front of a packed Loftus Versfeld stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Zungu rejoins the Brazilians after stints in France, Portugal and Scotland. He has turned out for the likes of Rangers in the Scottish League, Vitoria Guimaraes in the Portuguese first division and Amiens SC in the French Ligue 1.

The 29 year old midfielder made 68 appearances for Sundowns before his move abroad, managing two goals and seven assists in a successful period that included a Telkom Knockout medal and two league titles.

“Ben 10”, as he is affectionately known, will add onto an already formidable and star-studded Sundowns midfield that features the likes Andile Jali, Teboho Mokoena and Haashim Domingo.

Zungu has always been vocal about his desired destination if he were to return to South African shores, including dismissing any possibilities of him landing at Kaizer Chiefs, as rumours continued to mount.

Sundowns continue to bolster their squad as they prepare for yet another gruelling season where they might participate in more than 50 games with their continental journey expected to go deep in the knockout stages.

Zungu becomes the club's sixth signing following the acquisition of Ethiopian Abubeker Nasir, Chilean international Marcelo Allende, Ronwen Williams, Sipho Mbule and powerhouse Moroccan centre-back Abdelmounaim Boutouil.

@SmisoMsomi

IOL Sport

