Mamelodi Sundowns unveil Bongani Zungu as new signing

Zungu rejoins the Brazilians after stints in France, Portugal and Scotland. He has turned out for the likes of Rangers in the Scottish League, Vitoria Guimaraes in the Portuguese first division and Amiens SC in the French Ligue 1.

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns unveiled Bongani Zungu as the club's latest signing in front of a packed Loftus Versfeld stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The 29 year old midfielder made 68 appearances for Sundowns before his move abroad, managing two goals and seven assists in a successful period that included a Telkom Knockout medal and two league titles.

“Ben 10”, as he is affectionately known, will add onto an already formidable and star-studded Sundowns midfield that features the likes Andile Jali, Teboho Mokoena and Haashim Domingo.

Zungu has always been vocal about his desired destination if he were to return to South African shores, including dismissing any possibilities of him landing at Kaizer Chiefs, as rumours continued to mount.

Sundowns continue to bolster their squad as they prepare for yet another gruelling season where they might participate in more than 50 games with their continental journey expected to go deep in the knockout stages.