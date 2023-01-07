Johannesburg - Richards Bay’s co-coach Vasili Manousakis says Mamelodi Sundowns were playing 'PlayStation' football in the first half after beating them 2-0 in Umlazi. Sundowns ended 2022 and started off the New Year on a high, winning eight league matches in a row as they tightened their lead at the top of the log.

But they were set to get a run for their money as they visited the high-flying Richards at King Zwelithini Stadium, in Umlazi, in a league tie on Friday night. The Brazilians put in a gallant show, brushing aside the third-placed rookies 2-0, thanks to goals from attacking duo Cassius Mailula and Haashim Domingo. Speaking to SuperSport in his post-match reaction, Manousakis was in awe of the leaders’ performance in the first half, likening it to that of a video game.

Mokwena is not taking sole credit for his team's exploits, which included 14 goals scored to zero conceded, though, lauding the players’ performances. “Huge compliment to the players. They are an honest group of players. And it’s a pleasure to work with them,” Mokwena said as he praised his players. @MihlaliBaleka