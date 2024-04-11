Mamelodi Sundowns won’t be taking UP Tuks lightly in Nedbank Cup quarter-final

As the DStv Premiership takes a short break this weekend, the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals will take centre stage starting with the clash between the University of Pretoria (Tuks) and Mamelodi Sundowns. Tuks will take on the runaway league leaders at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Friday at 7pm, in the only clash of the day.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena talked about the quality of his opposition. “They’ve got a very good side. I watched their game against Swallows. Swallows is a team that I enjoy watching and I watch whenever they’re on. And they played very well against Swallows,” said Mokwena in reference to Tuks’ 2-1 victory over Swallows in the Round of 16 last month.

‘Good attackers’ “They have some very good attackers like [Delano] Abrahamas. He can play wingback on the left and right. Even against Cape Town Spurs he played as a front striker. He’s so powerful with both feet. “They’ve got very good wingbacks on both the left and right. They deliver the ball very early in the box. Their number 12 Thabiso Mokoena has got a lot of experience. He’s the guy that can kill off the attack of the opposition.

“Their back three is also very experienced.” Saturday will see two Nedbank Cup clashes. At Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch, SuperSport United will take on hosts Stellenbosch FC at 3pm.