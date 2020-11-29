Manqoba Mngqithi praises players after clinical win
DURBAN - Mamelodi Sundowns are starting to find their rhythm again following a clinical 3-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Versveld in Tshwane on Saturday evening.
Masandawana dominated the game with their goalkeeper, Dennis Onyango having a quiet afternoon. The result took Sundowns to the top of the standings with 13 points after five games, usurping early season surprise package Swallows FC.
“It was another tricky game. We played against a team which was playing with five at the back. At times Junior Mendieta played alone as a striker and we anticipated that it would be difficult to break them down. Fortunately, we got an early goal which made it possible for us to have an open game which allowed us to create many scoring opportunities. We took our chances very well,” said Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi after the game.
Mngqithi also said that he was happy to see “brotherhood” prevail in the game. The two sides stopped play in the 16th minute of the game and paid tribute to the late Anele Ngcongca with a minute of applause. Ngcongca passed away in a car accident last week Monday.
Ngcongca wore the number 16 jersey for the majority of his career. His former club KRC Genk of Belgium announced last week that they would be retiring the jersey number in his honor.
Both sides also trained with special T-shirts which were made in Ngcongca’s honour. Ngcongca hailed from the Western Cape and spent four years on the books of Sundowns.
“I just want to thank Stellenbosch for supporting our celebration of Anele’s life. We really appreciate it. It is not easy for them and their sponsors to allow themselves to print a shirt with Anele on it," Mngqithi said.
“They did it with open arms and we really appreciate it as Sundowns because it is very important for us to celebrate the life of Anele as this is a legend that has done well for this country with over 50 caps for the national team and many trophies for Sundowns as well as the Champions League performances for Genk. He really deserves the respect that the club is giving him,” added the Sundowns tactician.
