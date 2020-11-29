Manqoba Mngqithi praises players after clinical win

DURBAN - Mamelodi Sundowns are starting to find their rhythm again following a clinical 3-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Versveld in Tshwane on Saturday evening.

Masandawana dominated the game with their goalkeeper, Dennis Onyango having a quiet afternoon. The result took Sundowns to the top of the standings with 13 points after five games, usurping early season surprise package Swallows FC.

“It was another tricky game. We played against a team which was playing with five at the back. At times Junior Mendieta played alone as a striker and we anticipated that it would be difficult to break them down. Fortunately, we got an early goal which made it possible for us to have an open game which allowed us to create many scoring opportunities. We took our chances very well,” said Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi after the game.

Mngqithi also said that he was happy to see “brotherhood” prevail in the game. The two sides stopped play in the 16th minute of the game and paid tribute to the late Anele Ngcongca with a minute of applause. Ngcongca passed away in a car accident last week Monday.

Ngcongca wore the number 16 jersey for the majority of his career. His former club KRC Genk of Belgium announced last week that they would be retiring the jersey number in his honor.