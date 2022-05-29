Manqoba Mngqithi thanks families of Sundowns' players after winning treble

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns’ co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has thanked the families and spouses of the technical team and players after finishing off the season with a domestic treble. The Brazilians began the season on a high note as they won the MTN8 , having missed out on the trophy for 14 years since it was renamed.

However, they were so good that they also wrapped up their fifth successive championship – and 12th overall since the inception of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) 26 years ago. But that they again missed out on the Caf Champions League crown after crashing out in the quarter-final, and that was deemed as a failure by some members of the football fraternity. ALSO READ: They scored a goal and we didn’t - Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp after Champions League heartbreak

The Brazilians, though, held their heads high as they went in search of a local treble instead of a quadruple as they had to win the Nedbank Cup, the country’s premier club knockout competition. They achieved that feat as they beat defending champions Marumo Gallants 2-1 in the final after extra time at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Rustenburg on Saturday night.

“We always forget to thank our families and the families of the players. Those young families, honestly, are always tested to the limits,” Mngqithi said after the match. “We always have something to say when their families and relationships are not doing well. But the truth of the matter, you have to endure to be a spouse or a partner of a Sundowns player.

“That’s honestly why I want to thank all our families, wives, partners and their girlfriends. It’s important that we thank them because they wouldn’t function the way they are.” Sundowns opened the scoring in Rustenburg, thanks to a solo goal from Peter Shalulile in the first half. Junior Dion equalised for Gallants before Thapelo Morena scored the winner late in extra time. @Mihlalibaleka

