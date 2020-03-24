Margeman wants to be part of Downs domestic and continental success

DURBAN – Grant Margeman is confident that he will make the grade at a star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns team. Margeman, a SA Under-23 international who has played at the U17 and U20 World Cups, is set to join the Brazilians from Ajax Cape Town ahead of next season. The talented midfielder who is a key member for the Urban Warriors, is in no doubt that he has made the right decision. “I’m happy to join a club as big as Sundowns, but my focus for now is at Ajax Cape Town. Sundowns is a big team in South Africa. They compete in Africa and they are winning titles. We’ve also seen players moving from Sundowns to overseas. That’s what I want to achieve as a player. I want to win titles, compete in Africa, play for the national team and go overseas,” Margeman explained.

At Sundowns, Margeman will compete for a starting berth against the likes of Andile Jali, Hlompo Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Sammy Seabi and George Maluleka.

Many would say Margeman should have rather stayed at Ajax, a team that is on the verge of promotion to the PSL and remain a star instead of going to a club where he is likely to sit on the bench.

“I believe in my ability. I feel I made the right choice by joining Sundowns. Yes, there will be those who doubt that I can make it at Sundowns or I’m going to kill my career there. But that won’t distract me. I will go there, work hard and compete for my place,” Margeman added.

Margeman won’t find it easy at Sundowns, but he will draw inspiration from former Ajax stars who left the club and shone in the famous yellow and royal blue colours of the Brazilians.

“Keagan Dolly did well when he left Ajax Cape Town and joined Sundowns. Rivaldo (Coetzee) was also doing well until he got injured. Mosa Lebusa is from Ajax and is doing well at Sundowns. Those players makes me believe that I can also make it.” Margeman said.

With the likes of Kekana and Mabunda ageing, Margeman is the future of Sundowns. He can operate in a number of positions as he is effective as a No 10, but can also be be deployed as a defensive midfielder.

Margeman is on course to help Ajax gain promotion to the top flight, as the Cape Town team are seven points clear at the top of the GladAfrica Championship standings. Last year he was influential for the national U23 team that qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Margeman will be looking to continue that success at Sundowns next season.

The Mercury

