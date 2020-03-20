Maritzburg clarify rumours linking Xulu, Ofori, De Reuck to Pirates

Orlando Pirates target, Siyanda Xulu, is still undecided about his future at Maritzburg United. Club chairman, Farook Kadodia, confirmed in an interview with Independent Media that the defender had not made up his mind whether he will extend his stay at the Pietermaritzburg outfit when his contract ends in a few months. Xulu is in his last six months of his commitment with the Team of Choice and has been linked with a move to the Buccaneers who desperately need to stabilise their defensive wall. “Siyanda is still undecided about his future at the moment but we would love to keep him at the club. We’ve already indicated that to him and his agent (Paul Mitchell)," Kadodia explained. Xulu is a seasoned campaigner in the elite league, having made his debut in 2009. He has represented some of the top clubs in the country including Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

He rose to prominence during his stint with the Brazilians. He never looked back as he secured a move to Russia where he was on the books of FC Rostov.

After joining the Team of Choice he won the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Defender of the Season award.

“No club has shown interest in the services of Siyanda and no one has contacted us about him. We will wait for him to make a decision. For now, he is committed to the club,” Kadodia added.

Other than Xulu, Pirates have also been rumoured to be eyeing Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori and central defender Rushine De Reuck but Kadodia dismissed those speculations.

The pair has become a vital cog for the Team of Choice at the back. There’s no doubt that they will be challenging for the Goalkeeper of the Season and Defender of the Season gongs at the end of the season.

“We are not in talks with Orlando Pirates about Richard Ofori and Rushine De Reuck. We are not in negotiations with any club locally about these two players.

"The only interest is from abroad. That’s what we’ve been told by their agents but it isn’t something concrete at this stage. They are both still contracted to us,” Kadodia explained.

Maritzburg have bounced back very strongly after they were almost relegated last season. They needed the promotion-relegation play-offs to save their PSL status.

After finishing 15th on the log they were demoted to the pay-offs where they reigned supreme.

Maritzburg are now challenging for the top three in the league. The Team of Choice is currently fifth on the log with 39 points after 24 league outings.

