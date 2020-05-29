Maritzburg expect to lose star defender Xulu

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN – Maritzburg United are ready to part ways with their star defender Siyanda Xulu if he receives a better offer from another club. Xulu is heading into the last month of his contract with the Team of Choice and hasn’t signed on the dotted line with the Pietermaritzburg outfit. Club chairman Farook Kadodia indicated that they are ready to lose the Bafana Bafana defender if he gets a good deal elsewhere. “I must categorically state that we would love to have Siyanda at Maritzburg, but I’m not going to stand in the way of his financial future,” Kadodia said.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

“That’s the discussion that we’ve had before with the player - that in the event that he doesn’t get what he desires financially, then Maritzburg will always be there for him as an option. Siyanda is on a high financial package but obviously here at Maritzburg we don’t have the budget of Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates.”

Xulu will be turning 29 soon and may want to give it a go at another “bigger” club before he is on the wrong side of 30.

His manager Paul Mitchell of Siyavuma Sports Agency recently stated that the next deal is very important for Xulu as he begins the process of planning for his future after football.

“The reality is that if Siyanda doesn’t get an offer that will suite him, we are there for him,” said Kadodia.

“I saw a statement by his agent (Mitchell) this morning saying that he is 29 years old and that is the last contract that will make good financial sense for him. We can’t hide the fact that we would love to have him here at Maritzburg. That’s important to understand,” he added.

Xulu has been linked with Pirates but Mitchell has insisted that they are yet to sign a pre-contract with any team.

“Siyanda is looking at a better package than what he is getting here at Maritzburg,” Kadodia elaborated.

Minenhlecr7

The Mercury

Like us on Facebook