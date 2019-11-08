Friday nights at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg are proving to be nightmare for opposition teams.
Bloemfontein Celtic were cruising and on their way towards claiming maximum points against Maritzburg United but the Team of Choice showed great character and resilience to earn a point in well contested Absa Premiership showdown.
Celtic were 2-0 up with eight minutes to go but Maritzburg proved once again that they are no push overs in their own territory especially at home on Fridays. Friday nights are becoming epic in Pietermaritzburg. There are no dull moments. It is always drama and it was the case tonight.
Sera Motebang broke the deadlock after the interval. It was a critical stage of the game and the Team of Choice were caught off guard. Ndumiso Mabena delivered an exquisite cross in to the box. The ball fell in to the path of Motebang who finished with aplomb.
He showed great composure to beat the stubborn Ghanaian net-minder, Richard Ofori between the sticks for Maritzburg. The goal was scored just five minutes in to the second half.