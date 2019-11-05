BLOEMFONTEIN – Orlando Pirates and Maritzburg United played to a 0-0 draw at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Tuesday evening, in a fiery Premiership game which both teams ended with 10-men on the pitch respectively.
Happy Jele and Kwanda Mngonyama received their marching orders within the space of 17 second-half minutes, with the Buccaneers captain now set to miss his club's Soweto Derby clash against Kaizer Chiefs this coming weekend.
A point moves Pirates up to seventh place on the log standings while Maritzburg move down to 10th following Bloemfontein Celtic's resounding win over Highlands Park at the same time.
Man-of-the-match Richard Ofori, who will face Bafana Bafana later this month in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, was called into action as early as the 1st minute to deny Kabelo Dlamini from close range.
Dlamini fired another shot in the Ghanaian's direction in the 37th minute, but his free-kick whistled inches over the crossbar with the Maritzburg shot-stopper scrambling to his left.