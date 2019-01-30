Maritzburg: Tinkler can stay if he saves the club from relegation from the PSL. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Maritzburg United are confident they have found their life saver in Eric Tinkler. The Team of Choice have appointed Tinkler as their new coach on a six-month contract with an option to extent it by two years if he saves the club from relegation from the PSL.

Maritzburg parted ways with Muhsin Ertugral after a month in charge. He failed to win in five games, losing to Lamontville Golden Arrows, Free State Stars, Chippa United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Witbank Spurs.

The Team of Choice are languishing at the foot of the table with 11 points after 18 games.

Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia is backing Tinkler to turn things around.

“It had to be a quick talk because we have the game on Friday. We needed someone who will change the players' mindset from negative to positive,” Kadodia said.

Tinkler will make his first appearance as head coach of Maritzburg against his former team Bidvest Wits on Friday at Bidvest Stadium (8pm kick-off).

“Eric is now here. He is looking forward to helping the team get out of this situation,” Kadodia said.

Maritzburg have really struggled this season. They have registered just one victory in the league but haven’t won a league match since September.

So Tinkler has to hit the ground running.

“We have to win all of our remaining matches,” Kadodia explained. "We know that we won’t get points from the charity. The players have the belief that they will get out of this situation and you will see that on Friday (against Wits).”

Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia is backing Tinkler to turn things around. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Meanwhile, the deal between Maritzburg and Chippa United regarding the services of Thabo Rakhale has been called off.

Tinkler wanted Rakhale as his first signing and it looked like he was going to join the Team of Choice, but Chippa coach Clinton Larsen said he could not let him go.





The Mercury

