Maritzburg take lots of motivation from draw with Sundowns

DURBAN - Maritzburg United boss Ernst Middendorp will be hoping that his side’s 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday night can give them a platform to move further up the standings.

The Team of Choice headed into the game on the back of five successive league defeats and would have certainly been the underdogs. They showed composure against their more decorated opponents and certainly did not play like a team which is rooted to the bottom of the standings.

“We showed them a bit too much of respect in the beginning. We were more brave in the second half. The performance in the game against SuperSport was good and we continued to build on that. Everybody is prepared and I’m sure that we will come out of this miserable position,” said Middendorp who recently began his fourth spell in charge of the KZN club.

An encouraging sign for Middendorp’s charges is that they did not throw in the towel once Themba Zwane put Downs head in the 31st minute. Instead, they continued to attack the defending league champions and their courage paid off in the 60th minute as man of the match Kwanda Mngonyama headed home from a Dan Morgan corner.

Despite the positive elements, Middendorp highlighted that there are still things which his team needs to improve upon. He was not happy with the way that they conceded.