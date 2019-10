Maritzburg target home double









Eric Tinkler says Baroka FC can be a tricky opponent. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix Maritzburg United got the monkey off their back when they recorded their first maximum points of the season, defeating Chippa United last weekend. They now need to ensure that they sustain the winning momentum and the first test is a clash with Baroka FC at Harry Gwala Stadium tonight. Kick-off is at 7.30pm Maritzburg coach Eric Tinkler admits that Baroka is one of the tricky sides in the Absa Premiership and must be treated with respect. “The win on Friday was very important for us but we now have another difficult game at home against Baroka. There are no easy games in this league. “We want to dominate, we want to dictate our home games.

“In as much we think they are good, we need to show certain amount of respect for them.

“We need to come out and put in a performance like we did in the first half against Chippa. We will continue to work hard, we are not going to change anything,” Tinkler said.

Striker Jeremy Brockie made his debut against the Chilli Boys last week. It was a debut to forget for the lanky marksman as he even missed a penalty.

“Jeremy will only get better as games go on.

“He didn’t get a lot of game time at Mamelodi Sundowns but unfortunately people just assume that he will come on and everything will be just the same. It doesn’t work that way,” said Tinkler.

The Team of Choice have struggled this season.

In six league outings they have one victory and three losses, while they shared the spoils on two occasions. They are 13th on the log with five points.

“It was important for us to get a win.

“Now we take the next step. I hope that my team will show the type of character that they displayed last week (against Chippa United),” Tinkler elaborated.





