Maritzburg United and Baroka FC play out to draw in PMB

DURBAN – A composed 33rd-minute goal from Evidence Makgopa earned Baroka FC a 1-1 draw with Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Friday night.

In form striker Thabiso Kutumela went on to put the home side ahead in the 24th minute with a well-struck effort. In typical Kutumela fashion, he showed patience and did not rush into the opposition box before smashing home and beyond the reach of Baroka keeper Oscarine Masuluke.

Just nine minutes later, Makgopa drew his side level after Goodman Mosele's creativity opted to pass the ball to his team-mates following a set-piece.

In a way, Baroka got their fair share of luck as a clearance from Clayton Daniels ended up ricocheting of debutant Maritzburg player Dušan Stević before falling into the path of Makgopa who calmly finished into the net.

The result was a fair reflection of the game. Though Maritzburg were the better side in the first half, the opposite was the case in the second half as the organized structure of Baroka caused plenty of frustration for Ernst Middendorp’s charges.

Makgopa did have a chance to score the winner in the 72nd minute, producing a beautiful turn and “dummy” to get past two Maritzburg defenders though his final strike went over the goal.

Ananais Gebhardt killed off whatever chances Baroka would have had of winning the game after he deservedly received his second yellow card following a dangerous challenge on Stević

Maritzburg will next be in action against Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium next Tuesday.

