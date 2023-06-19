Johannesburg - Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia has launched a scathing attack on some of his players, accusing them of betraying the club prior to their relegation. Maritzburg involuntarily relinquished their top-flight status a fortnight ago after drawing 0-0 with Cape Town Spurs in their last play-offs match to finish second behind the Capetonians in the mini log.

Despite heading into that game on the backfoot, trailing Spurs by three points, the Team of Choice were tipped to win – given that they were the most experienced side and playing at home. But it wasn’t to be – their successful strides in the play-offs coming to an end, having retained their status in 2016 and 2019 through the grueling mini league. El Supremo Kadodia has since broken his silence on the loss of their R50 Million status, saying some of his players conceded questionable goals that led to their downfall.

“To the players, we felt betrayed by a few individuals whose questionable concessions of goals during the critical stages of our battle for survival proved detrimental,” he said in a long statement directed to the board members, sponsors, players, and fans. “The absence of an attacking approach in search of a winning goal was overshadowed by unappealing defensive tactics.” And while Kadodia didn’t explain whether he was suspecting match-fixing ordeals, he was at pain that their strides to ensure that their players were paid on time, unlike at other clubs, were in vain.

“It is disheartening to realise that you unwittingly assisted those who hindered our progress, even as the club diligently fulfilled its obligation to honor your contracts and provide timely salary payments,” he said. “This was particularly challenging as reports surfaced of numerous teams facing their own difficulties in meeting payroll obligations.” Kadodia, though, knows that it’s no use crying over spilt. Instead, they must start plotting ways of returning to the top-flight come the end of next season.