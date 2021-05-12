Maritzburg United ease relegation worries with win over Golden Arrows

DURBAN – Maritzburg United eased their relegation worries as they defeated Kwa-Zulu Natal neighbours Golden Arrows 3-2 at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday evening.

The Team of Choice took the lead in the 15th minute as Ryan Rae exposed some slack defending from Arrows with a long throw which found its way towards Tebogo Tlolane who fired in a volley to open the scoring.

After a scrappy first half, the game came to life in the second half as there were three goals within a short period of time. Fares Hachi passed to Bongokuhle Hlongwane who slipped in Thabiso Kutumela to double the scoring.

ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns beat Maritzburg United to go four points clear of chasing AmaZulu

Just a minute later, Arrows pulled one back through Michael Gumede as he was fed in a ball from Nduduzo Sibiya before beating Maritzburg keeper Marcel Engelhardt.

The in-form Kutumela helped to restore Maritzburg's two-goal advantage in the 63rd minute as he found Hlongwane on the far side before the latter shot beyond the reach of Arrows keeper Sifiso Mlungwana.

Arrows were handed a penalty in the 82nd minute which was converted by Sibiya. Engelhardt initially looked to have saved before the ball bounced into the net.

ALSO READ: Maritzburg United ease relegation fears after dubious penalty against Stellenbosch FC

The result would certainly be a confidence booster to Maritzburg ahead of their next fixture against struggling Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Saturday, a game that they will be looking to win.

Meanwhile, Arrows remain third in the standings and will next play against TS Galaxy at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium next Wednesday. The aim for Mandla Ncikazi's side will now be to preserve third place so that they can gain entry into next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

@eshlinv

IOL Sport