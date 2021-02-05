Maritzburg United get confidence boost with Nedbank Cup win over Sekhukhune United

DURBAN - Maritzburg United were made to work hard but managed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over National First Division high flyers Sekhukhune United at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

Maritzburg used the game as an opportunity to hand a competitive debut to new goalkeeper Marcel Engelhardt, who joined the club last week from German second-tier side Eintracht Braunschweig.

Maritzburg played a first-string side and were fairly subdued in the first half, as they failed to cause much trouble to Sekhukhune goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini, who is noted for previous stints in the top-flight with Platinum Stars, AmaZulu and Highlands Park.

Maritzburg’s technical superiority over their opponents started to show in the second half as Tebogo Tlolane put the home side ahead with a left-footed strike from close range.

Sibusiso Hlubi showed his goal poaching instincts in the 69th minute to double the lead for the Team of Choice as he latched onto a cross from Daniel Morgan before tapping home.