’Maritzburg United needed a break as relegation battle heats up,’ says Rowan Human

Durban — The final run-in begins this weekend as a relegation six pointer headlines the fixture list with Maritzburg United looking for their first win in three games against Swallows FC and to move further away from the danger zone. Baroka's win over TS Galaxy before the international break certainly added much needed heat into the relegation battle as it took them five points off 12th placed Maritzburg.

Maritzburg midfielder Rowan Human feels that the break came at just the right time for him and his teammates as they look to push forward with the last eight games of the season. "The break came at the right time for us because the guys had an opportunity to reflect and refresh themselves and now they're back and are putting in all that energy in the training sessions." "We have just the right energy and attitude to work hard and push on so we can improve our position in the league even though we're not in the worst place right now," he said.

Human expressed that they are expecting a difficult game against a Swallows side desperate for points but believes the Team of Choice are in a similar position and they have to be hard to beat if they are to get a result at home. "It's not gonna be an easy match, they're gonna come out fighting because they need the points. They're gonna make it hard and they'll want a point at least in this encounter," he explained. "We know we have to outwork them and perform to our best at home more especially."

Ernst Middendorp's men will know that points against teams in and around them at the bottom will count the most as they look to move away to safety as soon as they can with Galaxy and Baroka still left to play. Maritzburg welcome the Dube Birds to the Harry Gwala Stadium in a 7:30pm kickoff. @SmisoMsomi16

