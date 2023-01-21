Maritzburg United surge up the table after Ali Meza’s late winner against Golden Arrows

Durban — Second half substitute Ali Meza scored in the third minute of stopped time as Maritzburg United snatched all three points with a 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon. The Team of Choice leaped out of the relegation zone into 11th place on the DStv Premiership.

A reinvigorated Maritzburg made the short trip to KwaMashu for a highly anticipated KZN Derby under harsh and hot conditions. Fadlu Davids made two alterations to his side that blew away Royal AM in their last match Brendon Moloisane, Rowan Human, and Reagan Van Der Ross made their way into the starting, with clear intent to match the Arrows' youthful energy. On the side of the home team, the technical team opted for continuation and went as they were following their resilient effort away at Orlando Pirates.

The two sides could not be separated in the first stanza of the play, showing a great deal of enthusiasm but failing to land a notable blow. The best chance for Arrows came in the 28th minute through the enigmatic Ntsoako Makhubela, who continues his fine form since his return to the Durban-based club. The 28-year-old midfielder started the move on the halfway line, plotting his way through before landing himself in the opposition box, his well-taken shot was impressively saved by Maritzburg keeper Renaldo Leaner in goal.

For Arrows, the prospect of moving up into the top eight spurred them on in the second half as they got more on the ball and played with a great deal of bravery. However, it was Maritzburg who almost scored the opening goal in the 50th minute after a brilliant solo effort from Knox Mutizwa who evaded past his marker before calmly firing toward the keeper but Leaner again came up tops with a fine save. In the second half, both teams made substitutions and brought on fresh legs. Maritzburg brought on Ali Meza and Tyrell Palace for Van Der Ross and Travis Graham respectively

While the hosts replaced the captain Nduduzo Sibiya, who seemed to have run himself to the ground, with the youthful nature of Saziso Magawana. Maritzburg continued to manufacture the better openings, but the Golden Arrows' defense held firm and kept them at bay until Meza emerged as the eventual hero. Arrows will hope they can turn their fortunes into victory when they take the field against Marumo Gallants next while Maritzburg next takes on Chippa United away.