Marumo Gallants 2021/22 season review: Top scorers, assists & player of the year

Durban - Marumo Gallants had a fairly decent season in light of their poor start to the campaign. They started the campaign in poor form under Sébastien Migné who was clearly not in tune with South African football and whose tactics were all over the place.

Story continues below Advertisement

With Gallants seemingly in trouble, the club underwent a strong rejuvenation under Dan Malesela upon the appointment of the experienced tactician last November. In the end, Gallants not only avoided relegation comfortably but earned a tenth place finish, falling just six points short of the top eight. They also reached the Nedbank Cup final and Mamelodi Sundowns required extra time to down them. Player of the Season

Miguel Timm It is hardly surprising that the defensive midfielder is being linked with a move to Orlando Pirates amidst his solid performances for Gallants last season. The 30-year-old is a mature player who is definitely one of the best defensive midfielders in South African football. He is a tough tackler who also plays a key role in orchestrating attacks. He won most of his one on one duels and was key to Gallants’ resurgence under Malesela.

Story continues below Advertisement

Goal of the Season Sede Dion vs Sundowns (Nedbank Cup final) Gallants did not score too many of the most aesthetically pleasing goals in South African domestic football this season but Dion’s goal against Sundowns in the 75th minute of the Nedbank Cup final was a wonderfully executed team-effort.

Story continues below Advertisement

A cross was whipped in by Gallants with the initial header finding itself to Dion who got himself into a good position before heading into the net. Gallants were not the most technically gifted side but this goal was testament to the chemistry that Malesela brought into the team which inspired their resurgence. Performance of the season Marumo Gallants 2-1 AS Vita Club

Story continues below Advertisement

Gallants did record a shock 2-1 win over AS Vita Club in their CAF Confederation Cup Second Preliminary Round first leg, eliminating the more fancied continental football side 3-2 on aggregate from the competition under then interim coach Mpho Maleka. Bahlabane Ba Ntwa’s long-ball style in this tie paid dividends and the outcome of this tie has to have been one of the biggest upsets across African continental competition last season. Signing of the season

Sede Dion The 28-year-old chipped in with four goals in the Nedbank Cup, playing a crucial role in helping Gallants reach the final. The Ivorian is able to get himself into good spaces at the right time and add in energy to his side as an impact substitute. While his goals tally in the Premiership stands at just two which is not impressive reading, his off the ball and energy contributions should not be downplayed. Dion should be a key part of the Gallants side next season. Most Improved Player

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo The 27-year-old was Gallants top scorer last season with eight goals. While not the most flashiest of players, he is an adept finisher from close range and a good team-player. If he can keep his game contributions up to a high level, Gallants can expect him to potentially score ten goals next season as the club looks to break into the top eight. During the 2020/21 season, Ndlondlo scored just one goal. He made a big improvement this past season and should aim for further improvement next season.

Disappointment of the season Washington Arubi Arubi was a key part of the Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila side that won the Nedbank Cup in 2021 and had been excellent for TTM that season in the league as well, helping them avoid relegation.

Arubi was unable to be consistent this season and while Malesela allowed him to start the Nedbank Cup final against Sundowns, King Ndlovu probably deserves to be the Gallants first-choice goalkeeper next season. Most Appearances Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo- 37

Katlego Otladisa- 35 Miguel Timm- 35 Lebogang Mabotja-34

Lehlohonolo Nonyane- 34 Top Scorers Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo- 8

Sede Dion- 6 Joseph Malongoane-3 Celimpilo Ngema- 2

Letsie Koapeng-2 2021/22 record in all competitions DSTV Premiership - P30, W7, D13, L10, GF 22, GA28, GD -6, PTS 34, 10th Place