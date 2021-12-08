Marumo Gallants shock Sekhukhune and move further away from the relegation zone
Durban — A 65th minute Joseph Malongoane strike gave Marumo Gallants a shock 1-0 away victory at in-form Sekhukhune United FC at Ellis Park on Wednesday.
The two sides went into this encounter in contrasting positions. With Babina Noko flying high and occupying second place on the DStv Premiership table in their debut season, while Gallants languished just two points above the relegation zone and could possibly finish the day in the basement of the league if results went against them.
Sekhukhune were looking to take advantage of the Mamelodi Sundowns and Royal AM clash that would result in either side dropping points.
The only real chance of the first half fell to the homeside in the 7th minute. The Sekhukhune forwards combined well to set up Yusuf Maart inside the box, but the Bafana Bafana international shot straight to the grateful hands of Gallants Keeper, Washington Arubi.
MacDonald Makhubedu’s Sekhukhune played the game with a lot of aggression as they looked to impose themselves on the visitors, Willard Katsande and Thabanga Sibanyoni picking up yellowcards in the opening 25 minutes.
An awfully cagey affair at the Emirates Airline Park went into the break level goalless.
Tshediso Patjie, who scored the dramatic winner against Supersport United in the previous game, almost put the home side ahead in the 51st minute as he weaved through the Gallants defence, but a poor touch gave Nonyane an opportunity to clear and the veteran defender obliged.
Sekhukhune will want to forget this result as quickly as possible as an away match with Kaizer Chiefs awaits them at the FNB Stadium on Sunday at 6 pm, While Gallants go into their next clash with Swallows FC with huge confidence and will look for a positive result at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday in a 3 pm kick off.
IOL Sport