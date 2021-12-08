Marumo Gallants shock Sekhukhune and move further away from the relegation zone

The two sides went into this encounter in contrasting positions. With Babina Noko flying high and occupying second place on the DStv Premiership table in their debut season, while Gallants languished just two points above the relegation zone and could possibly finish the day in the basement of the league if results went against them.

Sekhukhune were looking to take advantage of the Mamelodi Sundowns and Royal AM clash that would result in either side dropping points.

The only real chance of the first half fell to the homeside in the 7th minute. The Sekhukhune forwards combined well to set up Yusuf Maart inside the box, but the Bafana Bafana international shot straight to the grateful hands of Gallants Keeper, Washington Arubi.

MacDonald Makhubedu’s Sekhukhune played the game with a lot of aggression as they looked to impose themselves on the visitors, Willard Katsande and Thabanga Sibanyoni picking up yellowcards in the opening 25 minutes.