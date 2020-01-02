Mbele explains why Pirates ship is leaking









Orlando Pirates' Gabadinho Mhango celebrates a goal with team-mates during their Absa Premiership match against Black Leopards at Orlando Stadium. Photo: BackpagePix DURBAN – Orlando Pirates have been vulnerable at the back this season, but they are not worried about their current situation. The Buccaneers have conceded 20 goals in 14 league outings in the 2019/20 Premiership campaign. But the club’s administrative manager, Floyd Mbele, has explained that they can’t blame the defence for their poor record. “It will be unfair to point fingers at our defence. Our problem is not a defensive problem, but a structural problem,” Mbele elaborated. The Sea Robbers have endured a turbulent time in the new season, and they have missed out on three titles - the MTN8, Telkom Knockout and Caf Champions League.

Pirates are also far behind in the league title race, as they trail Kaizer Chiefs by 15 points.

“When you concede goals, it doesn’t start from the back. That’s why I’m saying it is a structural problem. We can’t only blame the defenders. It is a collective responsibility,” Mbele added.

Only Cape Town City have conceded more goals than the Buccaneers, with the Citizens letting in 23.

“This is similar to strikers. You can’t only blame them for not scoring goals. Midfielders can also score goals, and so too the defenders. It is a collective responsibility,” Mbele stated.

The Buccaneers have struggled for clean sheets, with only four in 14 games. Pirates are fifth on the log after 14 league outings, and will open their 2020 account at Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.

The Sea Robbers will be aiming to start the new year with a bang. As it stands, their only hope of lifting silverware is the Nedbank Cup.

Pirates are going through a barren run. The last time they were crowned champions was in 2014, when they won the Nedbank Cup in Durban against Bidvest Wits.

