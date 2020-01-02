DURBAN – Orlando Pirates have been vulnerable at the back this season, but they are not worried about their current situation.
The Buccaneers have conceded 20 goals in 14 league outings in the 2019/20 Premiership campaign.
But the club’s administrative manager, Floyd Mbele, has explained that they can’t blame the defence for their poor record.
“It will be unfair to point fingers at our defence. Our problem is not a defensive problem, but a structural problem,” Mbele elaborated.
The Sea Robbers have endured a turbulent time in the new season, and they have missed out on three titles - the MTN8, Telkom Knockout and Caf Champions League.