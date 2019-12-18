JOHANNESBURG – The congratulations that SuperSport United’s Sipho Mbule received yesterday at the PSL Offices in Parktown, Johannesburg startled the midfield.
“I didn’t know that I had won the (PSL) Player of the Month award for November,” Mbule said.
“They (the club) just told me that I have an interview here. When I came here, people were saying congratulations. I was shocked and like, ‘What are you talking about?’ That’s when I heard it that I had won this award.
I am very happy to have won this award for the first time. But I think that the credit must go to my teammates, they have been pushing me and advising me what to do and what not to do. To the coach (Kaitano Tembo) as well, he has really been good to us. The season hasn’t been what we want it to be, but we will do better in the second round.”
The 21-year-old was joined by Kaizer Chiefs’ Ernst Middendorp who won the Coach of the Month for a record third successive time this season. No other coach has done that before. Middendorp received the award thanks to his team’s high-flying start that will see them go into the festive break at the top of the league standings.