Mbulelo Mabizela and Reneilwe Letsholonyane join AmaZulu as youth coaches

Durban — AmaZulu FC have announced the arrival of Mbulelo ‘OJ’ Mabizela and Reneilwe Letsholonyane as part of their Project 2023 Youth Programme. The KwaZulu-Natal club are looking to pioneer a new development vision within their structures and have roped in some of the best football minds the country has ever produced.

Letsholonyane, who has been on the books of Jomo Cosmos, Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United expressed his gratitude at joining Usuthu and believes he is in the perfect environment to not only develop future stars but further his development as a coach as well. “I’m very happy to be a part of the club now, this is a great opportunity for me to start afresh without anyone telling me who to play and who to pick, so this definitely a chance for me to start my career away from Joburg,” he told IOL Sport “I look forward to making myself better as a coach and also grooming better players on this side of the country.”

‘Yeye’ also took the opportunity to urge other Premier Soccer League clubs to invest heavily in youth development, as shown by the likes of SuperSport, Chiefs and Sundowns “Teams need to start investing money, time and resources into development structures, it is one of few things every club should be doing because running a development programme is very expensive,” he explained. “Roping in proper coaches and acquiring equipment is very expensive, I think teams like those mentioned (Chiefs, Sundowns and SuperSport) have that sort of financial muscle and it shows in the success of their academies.”

