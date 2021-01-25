Mduduzi Mdantsane loves being in the box for Cape Town City

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Mduduzi Mdantsane is loving life at Cape Town City. The former Baroka FC skipper and Kaizer Chiefs Academy graduate is arguably in the form of his life and is thriving under the guidance of City coach Jan Olde Riekerink. Unlike at Bakgaga where he played 11 games and only netted once, Mdantsane has found his goalscoring boots at City and has already banged in eight goals in just 13 matches. Equally, he has developed a dynamic partnership in the City midfield with the talented Thabo Nodada and Thato Mokeke with the trio creating havoc in every game they have played together this season. Mdantsane's relationship with Mokeke is particularly special as the pair have almost a telepathic relationship and it was on show again on Sunday afternoon at the Cape Town Stadium when Mokeke found his partner with an inch-perfect pass inside the Golden Arrows penalty area.

Mdantsane did not waste Mokeke's gift by neatly rounding Arrows keeper Sifiso Mlungwana to put City into an all-important 3-2 lead in the second half. City eventually went on to win 4-2, thereby ending Arrows' unbeaten start to the season.

"I think the team did well," Mdantsane said. "Arrows havent lost a game. It wasn't easy, we worked hard as a team.

"The coach has given me lots of freedom. I am always in the box and I am enjoying myself. I am playing with top players and they are always encouraging me and making things easier for me.

"We need goals to win the game and it is important to convert. When I get a chance I need to score," he added on his hot goalscoring streak.

Equally, coach Olde Riekerink was pleased with the character his team showed on Sunday.

City had raced into an early 1-0 lead and were dominating possession, but then lost concentration by conceding two set-pieces - a free kick and penalty - which allowed Arrows to wrest the initiative and turn the game on its head by leading 2-1 early in the second half.

The Citizens, though, fought back to score three unanswered goals.

"I am happy with the result," the Dutchman said. "We showed we could bounce back. That was the biggest quality.

"We dominated the game for the first 20 minutes, we scored a goal and had and then we gave it away. Arrows are a dynamic team and I applaud them for that. They scored two goals from set-pieces and after that we bounced back and made a great effort."

@ZaahierAdams