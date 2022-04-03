Mduduzi Mdantsane scores twice before being sent off as Cape Town City run riot against hapless Baroka

Durban — Mduduzi Mdantsane haunted his former team, scoring a brace and was later dismissed as Cape Town City earned an entertaining 5-1 win over Baroka FC at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday evening. Baroka took the lead in the 35th minute as Dan Ndhlovu picked up a pass from Sipho Maluluke before finishing from close range.

Story continues below Advertisment

City got their equalizer early in the second half as Khanyisa Mayo made a good connection with the ball after receiving a pass from captain Thamsanqa Mkhize. City were then handed a penalty in the 64th minute as Mayo was fouled in the box by Baroka makeshift fullback Thami Masiya. Mdantsane converted the spot-kick, leaving Baroka keeper Oscarine Masuluke dumbfounded. Less than ten minutes later, Mdantsane scored again, with a well-timed header from range.

Craig Martin put the game beyond any reasonable doubt and added a fourth for City in the 88th minute as he met a cross from Terrence Mashego, heading into the net. City managed to add a fifth in second half stoppage time as Thasreeq Morris got his second goal of the season, converting from the penalty spot after Masuluke gave away a spot-kick. City debutant goalkeeper Darren Keet saved a penalty for his side in the second minute as he stopped a poor spot-kick effort from Sekela Sithole.

Story continues below Advertisment

Baroka were reduced to ten men after Train Mokhabi was issued a red-card on the verge of half-time for simulation. After being reduced to ten men, Baroka were all over the place in the opening stages of the second half and unsurprisingly conceded three goals in this time. City themselves were reduced to ten men in the 62nd minute as Mdantsane’s good day up to that point was spoiled with him also earning a sending off. The game was once again balanced after both teams were reduced to ten men. City capitalized by making the most out of the opportunities that they had while they had a man advantage over their opponents.

Story continues below Advertisment

The win for City was their fourth on the trot and took them up to fourth spot on the league standings. Both teams will next be in action on Wednesday night. City travels to Kwa-Zulu Natal to take on Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium. Baroka will host AmaZulu at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. @eshlinv

Story continues below Advertisment