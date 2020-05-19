Medical experts have their say as PSL takes a step closer to restarting

DURBAN - A task team that made up of South African Football Association and Premier Soccer League members are set to discuss the report of the sport’s medical experts on Tuesday as part of their efforts to possibly restart the league. So says task team sub-committee chairman Poobalan Govindasamy, who added: “Thereafter, the task team will report to the joint liaison committee (JLC) on its recommendations. “Subsequently, a report will be sent to the relevant government authorities for consideration. I cannot predict what government will say. Will the JLC report be accepted or rejected? Your guess is as good as mine,” Govindasamy said. Govindasamy refused to speculate on the outcomes and the recommendations of the report. However, it was reported over the weekend that the Absa Premiership and the GladAfrica Championship would probably be completed in a national camp, with all 32 clubs based in Gauteng.

The Premiership has been on pause since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season was about to reach its climax as the title race was hotting up, while the relegation dogfight was also becoming interesting.

If the league does resume, it will be behind closed doors.

Chippa United, meanwhile, have expressed that they are open to a national camp.

Club chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi explained why they don’t mind playing outside Port Elizabeth.

“We don’t have a problem with finishing the league in a national camp. We are fine with that because we don’t have a stadium here; Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is being used as a quarantine centre for Covid-19 so we can’t play there,” Mpengesi said.



