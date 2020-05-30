Mhango on target for Euro move - agent

HISTORICALLY, Premier Soccer League leading strikers have moved abroad after winning the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot Award. Collins Mbesuma, Mame Niang, Chris Katongo, James Chamanga, Knowledge Musona, Lebo Manyama and Percy Tau all moved overseas after winning the coveted title. Should the trend continue - and if he does finish as the leading marksman - Gabadinho Mhango may be lost to Orlando Pirates. Mhango’s agent, Mike Makaab of ProSport, believes that the red-hot striker is capable of entrenching that good reputation and has qualities of competing in other big leagues. Mhango's finishing prowess has proven to be what Pirates needed to bounce back following a poor take-off this season. His shooting skills, strength on and off the ball and his uncanny ability to shield the ball has set him apart from the rest.

Mhango is leading the race for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot gong with 14 goals. He is on course to become the first Pirates striker in 17 years to scoop the award named after the late Buccaneer hitman.

The late Manyathela won the award in 2003. The man they called “Slow Poison” was lethal in front of goals. His promising future in South African football was curtailed at the age of 22 when he died in a car accident.

Since the inaugural Premier Soccer League season in 1996/97, only Manyathela and the late Denis Lota have lifted the Golden Boot trophy in the Bucs camp.

Lota was in red hot form in 1999/2000 as he netted 18 strikes while Manyathela also notched the same number of goals in 2002/2003.

Mhango is four goals away from matching these two greats. Another five strikes will make him the player with the most goals in one season for the Buccaneers.

Makaab appears to be confident that Mhango has all the traits to become another great export from the PSL.

“I’ll be lying to you if I said there wasn’t any interest overseas for Mhango,” Makaab told Independent Media when asked about the winger-cum-forward.

The Malawian joined the Buccaneers at the start of the season from Bidvest Wits. In his stint with Pirates, Mhango has built up a legion of admirers and supporters.

“Orlando Pirates have given him a great opportunity to showcase his talent. We know he is talented,” he added.

Pirates have exported their best talent to Europe in the past six years. The likes of Andile Jali (who is now with Mamelodi Sundowns), Kermit Erasmus (who is at Cape Town City), Lyle Foster and Marshall Munetsi all left the Buccaneers for greener pastures abroad.

“Whatever happens, will only happen with the blessing of Orlando Pirates. The deal will only happen if it is good for all parties,” Makaab articulated.

Makaab will know a thing or two about marketing his top finishers to overseas clubs. He was responsible for landing Mbesuma a deal when he left Kaizer Chiefs to join Portsmouth in the English Premier League in 2004/2005. Former Bafana Bafana striker Siyabonga Nomvethe was also managed by Makaab.

Mhango’s success, however, is still dependent on whether the league resumes following the break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.



