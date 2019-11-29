It’s been four months of bliss in Naturena as Chiefs bounced back from the disappointment of finishing ninth in the Premiership and losing a cup final to second-tier TS Galaxy last term to be leading the top-flight this campaign.
However, following this impressive start, it appears as though some of the people associated with the club - the management, players and supporters - feel that they are untouchable and come May 2020 they are certain to have ended their four-year trophy drought.
The German coach hasn’t taken kindly to those predictions. After losing in the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout to Maritzburg United on Sunday, he was unhappy that his players underestimated the Team of Choice.
Yesterday, speaking after he and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi completed a double by scooping the Absa Premiership Coach and Player of the Month for September/October awards, Middendorp reiterated that he was staying humble.