JOHANNESBURG - Although he has achieved three consecutive victories in recent weeks, Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is not getting carried away.
“We are working according to a scheduled plan,” said the German mentor.
“We don’t look at how many games we have to win in order for us to achieve certain milestones. We work on the preparation based on the overall team objectives.
"It is about getting the players to get to a certain level and that takes a bit of time and practice.”
Chiefs recorded their third win in a row when they beat Lamontville Golden Arrows 2-0 in an entertaining match played on Tuesday night at a chilly FNB Stadium.