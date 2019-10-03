Middendorp: We are working according to a scheduled plan









Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is happy with his teams progress. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG - Although he has achieved three consecutive victories in recent weeks, Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is not getting carried away. “We are working according to a scheduled plan,” said the German mentor. “We don’t look at how many games we have to win in order for us to achieve certain milestones. We work on the preparation based on the overall team objectives. "It is about getting the players to get to a certain level and that takes a bit of time and practice.” Chiefs recorded their third win in a row when they beat Lamontville Golden Arrows 2-0 in an entertaining match played on Tuesday night at a chilly FNB Stadium.

Chiefs are next in action on October 27 against Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria.

Middendorp expressed satisfaction with Njabulo Blom making his debut against Arrows.

“He is a fine player. Remember he plays in the Multichoice Diski Challenge week in week out and has proven himself at the Under-20 World Cup level as well.

"He adapted well on his first day and made a sterling contribution to the team performance. I’m happy with his contribution.”

Chiefs remain perched on top of the log which pleases Middendorp ahead of the Fifa International break.

“We are looking at this period to have the players recovering from injuries,” says Middendorp.

“Players like Samir Nurković, George Maluleka, Reeve Frosler and Kgotso Moleko will be back soon. And I’m glad Ramahlwe Mphahlele is making steady progress as well.

"He is now playing as an extra man in training which is a good sign – he is close to making a comeback.”

Khama Billiat had a hand in both of the goals on the night which resulted in Middendorp heaping praise on the Man of the Match recipient.

“If you look at the contribution Khama made against Arrows, I can safely say I give him full marks,” added Middendorp.

African News Agency (ANA)