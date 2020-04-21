Modiba keen on overseas move

DURBAN – After a failed move to Mamelodi Sundowns in the previous transfer window, SuperSport United star midfielder Aubrey Modiba has set his sights on moving abroad. The defending league champions have been after the services of Modiba for the past two years. The utility player can operate in various positions in midfield. He can function as a left wing, wing back or as a No 10. His agent, Glyn Binkin, has ruled out any potential local move for Modiba after Sundowns failed to snap him up. SuperSport were reported to be keen on releasing him for R22 million. That would have made him the most expensive player in South African football. The Brazilians were willing to splash R12m, which SuperSport rejected.

Shortly after that Modiba penned a new deal with SuperSport.

“Ultimately he wants to go abroad in order to grow as a footballer. That’s what he wants and that’s what we will be working towards,” Binkin stated.

Modiba has featured in 14 matches for SuperSport this season. Injuries have interrupted his progress. Despite the injuries, Modiba has bounced back strongly. The talented player has scored five goals and provided four assists despite the fact that his progress has been halted by injuries.

“We will do whatever it takes to get him overseas. That’s where he wants to go and all we can do is to help him fulfil his objective.” Binkin said.

At 24, Modiba will be working diligently to move abroad as soon as possible as he is in the prime of his career. Modiba has earned seven caps for Bafana Bafana. In 2016, he was a vital cog for SA Under-23 side that participated at the Olympics in Brazil and that is where he rose to stardom.





The Mercury

