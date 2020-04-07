Mokwena’s head-coach plans still up in the air

DURBAN – Rhulani Mokwena is not ruling out the possibility of being an assistant coach again. The ambitious young tactician is currently steering the ship of Chippa United. He took over the coaching reins from Norman Mapeza last month. Mokwena was on a sabbatical when Chippa approached him. At Orlando Pirates he served as an assistant coach to Milutin Sredojevic for two seasons before taking over as interim coach. In an interview with Independent Media, Mokwena disclosed that he has other options when he was quizzed about extending his stay with the Chilli Boys. “It is up to the two clubs and my representatives. I think it is open but there’s also other possibilities that are open. We will have to wait and see,” Mokwena explained.

Mokwena got his break in top-flight football with Mamelodi Sundowns, where he assisted head coach Pitso Mosimane alongside Manqoba Mngqithi before leaving for Pirates.

“There were talks with other projects before I came to Chippa United and there are possibilities of that at the end of the season,” Mokwena said.

“That’s football, you know. The reality is that we have to wait and see, especially if there are other appetising projects and it could even mean being an assistant coach again. There’s possibilities of that. There are appetising and challenging projects here in the country and outside.

“It’s just about growth and the right environment that’s going to provide that opportunity for me. I’m open to that.”

Rhulani Mokwena took over the coaching reins from Norman Mapeza last month. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Mokwena is currently on a six-month contract with Chippa.

“It is not about titles, it is about growth and perspective,” he stated. “Like I said, it depends on the project and the value that I receive from the project. There are possibilities and there were talks. But at the moment, we’ve frozen all of that just to try and focus on this difficult task.

“We have to try and help Chippa retain its status in the PSL. What will make me happy is to see this team playing good football and maintaining its status in the PSL.

“It is possible because as much as we are six points from the team at the bottom, we are also six points from the top eight. We are as close to the top eight as we are to relegation,” he added.

Mokwena enjoyed a good working relationship with Sredojevic at Pirates.

The duo turned the Buccaneers into a formidable force before Serbian Sredojevic left the club. He is currently head coach of the Zambian national team.

“What will make me happy is to give fans that sort of enjoyment they have missed,” Mokwena said. “What more can you do to the people after this difficult period than to give them a reminder of why they missed football?

“No fan wants to go to the stadium to be bored. They love the game and they have missed the game so much. For us, once we get back is to increase that level of enjoyment and remind people why they love the game so much.”

