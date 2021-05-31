Molefi Ntseki lands cushy job at Kaizer Chiefs

CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs have appointed former Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki as head of youth development.

Ntseki’s appointment comes three days after Chiefs sacked Gavin Hunt as head coach. Stuart Baxter is rumourded to be the club’s choice to succeed Hunt.

“We are delighted to have Molefi Ntseki at Kaizer Chiefs,” Chairman Kaizer Motaung said in a statement on the club’s website on Monday.

“Molefi comes at the right time as we implement changes that we believe are necessary for the Club as we go into the future. We strongly believe that we have appointed the right person for the position as he is someone who has really worked at all stages of football, from school level, youth structures and all our national teams.”

According to the statement, Ntseki will have the responsibility of advising on all technical operations and developing the strategy for the senior team, Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy and the reserves.

