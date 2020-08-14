Monare is not match fit - Hunt

DURBAN – Gavin Hunt has deemed Kaizer Chiefs target Thabang Monare unfit for Bidvest Wits. Monare has been a vital cog for the Clever Boys in the middle of the park but has not started a game since the resumption of the PSL action. In a 1-1 draw with league leaders Amakhosi on Wednesday night, he only came on for the last 10 minutes and Hunt explained why he has struggled for game time after lockdown. “I don’t think Thabang will be able to play again on Saturday (when we meet Orlando Pirates). I don’t think he is fit,” stated Wits coach Hunt. “He came in there for 10 minutes and was like a rabbit in front of the headlights. I have to get him fit.

“The problem with this bubble, the training is very limited. I’ll do my best. With all the games coming, he will have to play sooner rather than later,” Hunt added.

Bidvest Wist boss Gavin Hunt. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Monare didn’t feature against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-final at the weekend and has now been ruled out by the coach for the Ellis Park outing tomorrow.

Monare has been linked with a move to Amakhosi over the last few weeks.

Wits will be history at the end of this season but Hunt is happy with the application of his troops despite the fact that they know that the club has been sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Hunt sought to explain that he would not single out players unless it’s a serious issue.

“I’ve been here six years now. I think I can count on one hand when we have questioned players’ attitudes. It’s been very rare and few occasions. I won’t stand for players with bad attitudes and who don’t want to play or play when they want to,” he added.

Wits showed character against the Glamour Boys, snatching an equaliser with a minute remaining during an Absa Premiership showdown at Orlando Stadium in midweek.

“We will go down playing with desire and right spirit. We showed that on Saturday and tonight. That’s all I can ask for.

“Those who show that they want to play, they will play,” Hunt said after the Chief draw.

When asked about the memories that he has created during his time at Wits, Hunt replied: “It is not about me but it is about everybody and the technical team. It is about the backroom staff and people at the office.

“Tears will be there at the end of the season, especially those that have been with the club for so many years.”

