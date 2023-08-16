Moroka Swallows scored a controversial 2-1 win over hosts Sekhukhune United in their DStv Premiership clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday evening. Just when it seemed the match was heading for a 1-1 draw, Sekhukhune goalkeeper Sangaré Badra gathered a ball while standing on his goalline. However, a Swallows player charged in, and his force saw Badra step back well past his goalie and the ref awarded Swallows a goal.

Sekhukhune and Swallows returned to league action after being eliminated from the MTN8 last weekend. 𝐆![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐋 𝐅![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐑 𝐌![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐑![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐊![CDATA[]]>𝐀 𝐒![CDATA[]]>𝐖![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐋![CDATA[]]>𝐋![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐖![CDATA[]]>𝐒! ⚽



The high press gives Lindokuhle Mtshali his first goal of the season on a plate! 👏



📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x pic.twitter.com/w2NJDupoQE — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 16, 2023

Swallows' three-man midfield provided early attacking thrust which helped to drive the team forward. Sekhukhune was forced onto a defensive role as Swallows piled on the pressure. In the opening 15 minutes, Sekhukhune's defence survived two close shaves. A poor back pass in Sekhukhune's central defence was turned over as Swallows midfielder Kagiso Malinga pounced and fed unmarked teammate Lindokuhle Mtshali who scored in the 17th minute.

The setback stung Sekhukhune into all-out action but they battled to mount attacks as Swallows did not allow them much time on the ball. From a 26th-minute thrown-in, Sekhukhune midfielder Jamie Webber struck a goalmouth cross which Swallows' defence failed to deal with. Nigerian striker Chibuike Ohizu stalked in unmarked between two defenders and steered the ball past Swallows' Nigerian keeper Daniel Akpeyi for the equaliser.

Swallows shrugged off this setback and regained the initiative but were unable to add to their score by the time referee Siyabonga Nkomo sounded the halftime whistle. In the closing stages of the first half, Sekhukhune managed a few final third entries in quick succession but failed to capitalise.