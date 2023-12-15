Steve Komphela and Gavin Hunt will both want to lead their teams to three points when Moroka Swallows and SuperSport United meet in a DStv Premiership tie at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg this afternoon (3.30pm kick-off). But while that will only be possible for one team, the two astute coaches will want their players to leave everything on the pitch in search of the win.

We looked at three areas where the game could be won by either side on the day ... The two coaches Swallows boss Komphela and SuperSport mentor Hunt will always share mutual respect for each other whenever they meet, but they’ll always wear their hearts on their sleeves. Both men want to collect as many points as they can before the Afcon break, and finish among the chasing pack prior to the second half of the campaign.

In their next league matches before Christmas, the Birds will be away to Royal AM in KwaZulu-Natal, while Matsantsantsa will be at home to Orlando Pirates. And that’s why the two friends will want to first test their coaching prowess against each other, and get what would be a huge win.

Midfield battle Any vehicle without an engine is immobile. And both Komphela and Hunt will know that very well, considering their reliance on their midfielders. Komphela should welcome back the experienced duo of Andile Jali and Lantshene Phalane in the centre of the park after they were suspended against Pirates.

But with his mix of youth and experienced players in midfield – which includes Jesse Donn, Grant Margeman and Phathu Nange – Hunt will fight. So, whichever team is able to stabilise its engine room and link attack with defence should earn the rewards at the Dobsonville Stadium. Solid structure

Despite their respective careers in the top flight, Komphela and Hunt are two different men and coaches – traits that are embraced by their sides. Komphela is more philosophical as a person and in his coaching approach and he wants his team to have a playing identity, building from the back. Hunt, meanwhile, is blunt and direct both as a person and a coach. He wants his team to play route-one football ... hence, he relies on a No 9. So, the two coaches have to ensure that their plans are watertight and will be able to get the goals that will win them the game by full-time.