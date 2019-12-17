Moseamedi can’t wait to get one over Amakhosi again









Judas Moseamedi scored a brace in that match against the Amakhosi last month. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix MARITZBURG - Maritzburg United striker Judas Moseamedi has vowed to destroy Kaizer Chiefs once again when the two teams meet in the PSL at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday. It was the burly striker from Tzaneen in Limpopo who broke Amakhosi hearts in the Telkom Knockout semi-final at Mbombela Stadium last month. Moseamedi scored a brace in that match which saw the Team of Choice run out 2-1 victors to book a place in their second Cup final. And as he looked ahead to the weekend’s meeting, the talismanic player oozed confidence when he said that Eric Tinkler’s team would reign supreme over the runaway league leaders. “If we stick to our plan, we will win. If we apply ourselves the same way we did in Mpumalanga when we played them in the Cup we will win. We have to work more harder and put in the shift,” Moseamedi said.

Moseamedi was once again the star for Maritzburg as he scored the opener in his team’s 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in Saturday’s Telkom Knockout final.

In Chiefs though, Moseamedi & Co are will face a team on top of their game. Amakhosi have amassed 34 points from 13 games to enjoy a massive 10-point lead from second placed SuperSport United.

Ernst Middendorp would no doubt love to finish the year off in style and end Chiefs’ uncharacteristic trophy drought come May.

But Chiefs will have to find a way to render Moseamedi ineffective if they want to avoid a second defeat to Maritzburg this season. The striker has a penchant for scoring against the big teams, but insists that he does not only reserve himself for the big clubs.

“I’m not only doing it against the big teams. I also want to do it against other teams. At this point in time, I seem to have become luckier against the so-called big teams. I want to convert and score more goals if I get opportunities,” Moseamedi said.

His pace and physical strength causes trouble for the opposition. When he is on song, Moseamedi is difficult to contain. The likes of Daniel Cardoso and Eric Mathoho will have to be on top of their game, otherwise Moseamedi will tear them apart once again.

Moseamedi says that Maritzburg are over their Cup final defeat to Sundowns.

“We need to lift our heads high. We want to finish the year on a high. We should focus more on the coming games and forget about our defeat,” Moseamedi said.

Maritzburg are facing a daunting task of ending Amakhosi’s good run in the league. Only Polokwane City and SuperSport have taken points off Chiefs. Rise and Shine beat Amakhosi 1-0 away, while Matsatsantsa shared the spoils with them in a 1-1 stalemate.

But despite that record and the blistering start that Chiefs have enjoyed, Moseamedi still thinks that they are not invincible. He has hurt them in the Cup and he wants to do it again in the league.

“A win on Sunday, we will give us motivation. We will go into the second round with more confidence.”Moseamedi said.





