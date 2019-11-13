Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban will host the Telkom Knockout final on December 14. Photo: ANA

DURBAN – Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban will host the Telkom Knockout final, the Premier Soccer League announced this afternoon. The match will be played on December 14.

Lamontville Golden Arrows will entertain Mamelodi Sundowns in the first semi-final at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont. Kaizer Chiefs will then have an affair with Maritzburg United at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

The two semi-finals will be contested next week with the final set for December 14 in Durban.

Moses Mabhida hasn't hosted the TKO final for the past four years. The likes of Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga and Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu have enjoyed the privilege of hosting the Mzansi's version of the League Cup.